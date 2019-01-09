Police charge man with burglary, theft

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a home.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Madras Drive. According to the arrest report, officers noticed the possible burglary suspect walking in the area.

The man ran away as officers approached him. The suspect was later identified as Daveon Zecharian.

Police say Zecharian had stolen items from the Madras Drive burglary in his possession. The suspect was also accused of entering multiple properties on Classique Drive without permission. The arrest document says, Zecharian left a bike at one of the crime scenes. Police later discovered that the bike had been reported stolen.

Zecharian was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer, and criminal four counts of trespassing, and theft