Police charge Kentucky school bus driver with DUI after crash

Photo: ABC News

KENTUCKY - Reports say police in Kentucky arrested a school bus driver for drunk driving after a bus with 33 elementary students on board crashed.

ABC News reports that 54-year-old Lesley Harvey was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and 33 counts of wanton endangerment.

According to the Oldham County Police Department, the bus was carrying students from Crestwood Elementary School when the bus hit a security barrier near a subdivision. No injuries were reported.

Harvey reported the accident to her supervisor, but said there was no damage and continued on her route, according to ABC. Police say school officials ordered Harvey to stop the bus.

She was taken to a hospital for a breath test and school officials contacted local law enforcement.