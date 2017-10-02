77°
Police cannot confirm Tom Petty's death

2 hours 58 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, October 02 2017 Oct 2, 2017 October 02, 2017 3:05 PM October 02, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MALIBU, Cali. - Reports say that police confirmed Tom Petty's death after he was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest Sunday night. However police are now saying they cannot confirm the Rock and Roll legend's death.

TMZ reported that EMT's took Petty from his Malibu home to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was immediately placed on life-support. His condition was critical until family members decided to take Petty off life-support.

CBS later confirmed Petty's death with Los Angeles police. Shortly afterward however, police later said that information was "inadvertently" provided to news sources and denied having any further information on Petty's condition.

Other reports say that Tom Petty is still clinging to life in the hospital.

Tom Petty became famous as the lead singer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in the 1970's with numerous top 40 hits. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently wrapped up a long nation-wide tour.

