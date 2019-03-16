54°
Latest Weather Blog
Police called to reported shooting in gated Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in a gated neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway.
Police told WBRZ, they were called to a shooting on Knights Bridge Ct. around 6:30 Saturday morning. One person was injured, police said.
Knights Bridge Ct. is a dead-end street with a handful of homes behind the gates of a neighborhood with an entrance off Old Hammond near the intersection of Airline Highway.
Police said additional details would be released later in the day.
