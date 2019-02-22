74°
Police called after juvenile accidentally shoots himself
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a reported shooting early Friday morning.
Authorities found a juvenile victim with a foot injury around 5 a.m. on Rembrandt Avenue. Police have determined that the victim accidentally shot himself.
The department didn't say how the juvenile got the weapon.
