Police: Burglar stalked bank customers, broke into their cars looking for cash
GONZALES - Police have arrested an alleged burglar from Baton Rouge who they say followed victims after they withdrew cash from Ascension Parish banks.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, 23-year-old James London was booked on three counts of simple burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of felony theft in the string of break-ins.
London confessed to police that he would sit outside the bank for more than an hour, waiting for someone to walk out with cash in hand. He then allegedly followed those victims to their next location and would break into the vehicle looking for the money and any other valuables.
Police found London Monday parked outside a Chase bank in Gonzales. He was arrested for similar crimes in 2018, police said.
He's currently being held in the Ascension Parish Jail where he's awaiting bond.
