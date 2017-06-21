Police: Brothers arrested in 2014 homicide

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department, with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Task Force, arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a murder that took place in 2014.

According to BRPD, 28-year-old Dandre Brown and 43-year-old Dorsey Sims of Baker, were arrested in connection with the January 2014 murder of Charles "C.J." Hills Jr.

Hills, who was initially reported missing by his family on January 29, 2014, was identified by the Louisiana F.A.C.E.S Laboratory on March 1, 2017.

Hills identity was discovered after human remains were found along Highway 77 in Rosedale on October 31, 2016, according to BRPD.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators were able to uncover evidence that suggested the homicide of Hills happened somewhere in the Baton Rouge area, BRPD said.

Brown and Sims will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Both will be charged with second-degree murder.