Police briefly close parts of Highland Road after reports of shots fired

BATON ROUGE - Police blocked off parts of Highland Road after receiving reports of shots fired Monday afternoon.

Police and EMS responded to the 9200 block of Highland Road around 6:45 p.m. Officers briefly closed off Staring Lane at Highland as well as Gardere Lane at Highland while they investigated the reports.

Sources say no one was injured and one man was taken into custody.