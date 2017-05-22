Police: Body found inside of New Orleans trash can

Photo: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a body was found inside of a trash can Monday.

NOPD says the body, belonging to an unidentified male, was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of St. Ann Street. The body was reportedly found by New Orleans sanitation workers when they attempted to empty the container into a trash truck.

Due to the location where the body was found, the case has been assigned to NOPD's Homicide Division.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and cause of death at a later time.