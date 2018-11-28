61°
Police: Body found in North Carolina is kidnapped teen girl

Wednesday, November 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from her home three weeks ago.
  
Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that preliminary tests show the body found a day earlier is that of Hania Aguilar.
  
The body was found in a body of water in Robeson County about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped on Nov. 5 after going outside to start a relative's SUV before school.
  
Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.
