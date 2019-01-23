Police: Body found along I-10 believed to be Slidell man who went missing in 2017

SLIDELL - Police say a body found near Interstate 10 Tuesday may be that of a man who's been missing for more than a year.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office first reported the body Wednesday morning, saying it was found around 10:15 Tuesday morning along I-10 near the Gause Boulevard exit. Officials say DOTD workers clearing debris along the roadway discovered the "badly decomposed" human remains under an overpass.

Just hours later, the Slidell Police Department released a statement saying the body is believed to be that of Tony "Tiger" Bennett, who had been missing since Dec. 2017. At the time, police said they believed foul play was a factor in Bennett's disappearance.

Officials said the body found Tuesday showed no immediate signs of foul play, but an investigation is ongoing.