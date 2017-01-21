Police believe illegal immigrant could be tied to other sex crimes

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police said a man in the country illegally from Honduras could be responsible for multiple rapes and robberies in the Baton Rouge area.



Investigators said Manuel Mejia raped a woman in Baker and slit her throat in Baton Rouge this week. It happened after he picked up the victim from a motel in Baton Rouge. Tonight, investigators believe the crime could be tied to other unsolved rapes where victims were found bound and cut.



"He's been busy here in the Baton Rouge area," Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.



Today, people who knew the victim said she was back out working the streets as a prostitute fresh out of getting stitches in her neck.



"She was walking around here looking stupid," Geina Baskerville said.



Baskerville works at a motel near Airline Highway and Harry Drive. She said the area is a hotbed for crime, and has seen the woman working the streets as a prostitute. She said she was floored to see her back to work after narrowly escaping death.



"A donkey junkie," Baskerville said. "You know what a donkey is, a jackass. A junkie is a junkie donkey jackass."



Baskerville wants to see more done to clean up the area around where she works.



"They smoke crack all night night night, all night, all day, all night," Baskerville said.



Mejia was arrested when the SWAT team converged on a house on Epperson Street in Baker. His brother Carlos was charged in an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said Manuel took part in that robbery too.