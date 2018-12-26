Police believe body found near Pollard Estates is that of missing man; No foul play suspected

BATON ROUGE - Police do not believe there is criminal activity surrounding a man's death after his body was found in a canal behind Pollard Estates Wednesday.

Police said they are working to confirm the person's identity but said they believe it is a 33-year-old man who was reported missing on December 16.

"There were no obvious signs of foul play," a police spokesperson said.

The coroner will determine a cause of death.

The body was found around lunchtime where the neighborhood connects with Quail Dr. in the southeastern part of the community.

Pollard Estates is off Perkins Road.

