Police believe body found near Pollard Estates is that of missing man; No foul play suspected
BATON ROUGE - Police do not believe there is criminal activity surrounding a man's death after his body was found in a canal behind Pollard Estates Wednesday.
Police said they are working to confirm the person's identity but said they believe it is a 33-year-old man who was reported missing on December 16.
"There were no obvious signs of foul play," a police spokesperson said.
The coroner will determine a cause of death.
The body was found around lunchtime where the neighborhood connects with Quail Dr. in the southeastern part of the community.
Pollard Estates is off Perkins Road.
