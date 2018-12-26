62°
Police believe body found near Pollard Estates is that of missing man; No foul play suspected

8 hours 53 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, December 26 2018 Dec 26, 2018 December 26, 2018 12:05 PM December 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Police do not believe there is criminal activity surrounding a man's death after his body was found in a canal behind Pollard Estates Wednesday.

Police said they are working to confirm the person's identity but said they believe it is a 33-year-old man who was reported missing on December 16.  

"There were no obvious signs of foul play," a police spokesperson said. 

The coroner will determine a cause of death.

The body was found around lunchtime where the neighborhood connects with Quail Dr. in the southeastern part of the community.

Pollard Estates is off Perkins Road.

