Police bearing gifts save holiday for 7-year-old

GRETNA - After burglars made off with gifts from under the Christmas tree at a home in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna, police did more than just investigate.



Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies and Gretna police got together and bought replacements for 7-year-old Armon Dixon.



Dixon's mother, Montreal Dixon, told New Orleans TV stations she got home from a party Thursday night to find that her home had been burglarized: Presents under the tree were gone and two TVs were stolen from upstairs rooms. Investigators believe more than $1,000 worth of items were taken.



On Christmas Eve, deputies and police officers showed up with a car full of wrapped replacements. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Chaplain Alex Bellow said the gifts included video games, TVs and other items.