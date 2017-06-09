Latest Weather Blog
Police: Atlanta church bus hit 2 cars, rolled over
ATLANTA - Georgia authorities say the deadly crash of a church bus began when the driver attempted to change lanes and collided with another vehicle.
Fulton County Police said in a news release that the driver then steered to the left, lost control and the bus crossed over an uneven median and rolled over. The bus slid into a car traveling on the westbound side of the four-lane road.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office previously identified the person killed as 17-year-old Sarah Harmening of Huntsville, Alabama.
Police say she died at the scene.
The 37 other people in the van were taken to area hospitals for a variety of injuries, along with three other people in the other vehicles. Authorities say they don't believe any of those injuries are life threatening.
