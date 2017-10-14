Police arrest suspected drunk driver after fatal crash

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of causing a fatal crash while intoxicated Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials say around 6:25 a.m., 41-year-old Bennie Walker III was driving a 1999 GMC Sierra when he turned onto North Sherwood Forrest Blvd. from a Tams Dr. into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane.

Walker's vehicle struck a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by 40-year-old Tonisha Shepherd, according to investigators.

Shepherd was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Walker smelled of alcohol and admitted to consuming multiple beers before driving. He also had a DWI offence in December 2015.

Walker was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being charged with vehicular homicide, second-offense DWI, and reckless operation.

The crash is still under investigation.