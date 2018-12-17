44°
Police arrest suspect who allegedly shot woman to death last month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman to death last month.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Lathan Wheeler was arrested Monday on the charge of second-degree murder.
Wheeler is suspected of killing 46-year-old Sabrina Collins who was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on E. Washington Street on Nov. 8.
Police have not released any further details in the investigation.
