Police arrest suspect accused of armed robbery at LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police have arrested the man wanted for an armed robbery on campus earlier this week.

According to police documents, 24-year-old Darrian Jones walked up to the victim in lot X-174 on South Quad Drive Monday, showed a gun and demanded her wallet. Jones then fled the scene.

Police later identified the suspect using surveillance video. Pictures were sent to students and local media to help locate him. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jones called Baton Rouge Police saying he wanted to turn himself in. Officers picked him up and brought him to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he faces one count of armed robbery and two counts of simple battery.

Officials say Jones is not a student at the university.

The mugging made waves across campus this week, and now LSU is using it as an opportunity to remind students about their own safety app, LSU SHIELD.