Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road

4 hours 46 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, March 10 2018 Mar 10, 2018 March 10, 2018 9:27 PM March 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have arrested a woman after her 9-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.

Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.

The video shows good Samaritans stopping their cars to attend to the crying baby. One man picks up the child.

Coromato says the child's 27-year-old mother told investigators the baby was in the back seat of the car when she left the area but "a short time later" looked back and didn't see her baby.

Police didn't identify the mom. She returned to the scene and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby was taken to a hospital.

