Police arrest man who left ID at scene of I-12 hit-and-run

LIVINGSTON PARISH - State police have arrested a man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash on I-12 late last year after he apparently handed over his ID to another person at the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers were called to I-12 near Satsuma Road on Nov. 4 in response to a hit-and-run crash. There, officers learned that the victim was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Before troopers arrived however, the victim said the man who caused the crash gave her his Louisiana ID and took off on foot, leaving his vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate. After they arrived, investigators said they found syringes filled with methamphetamines inside the vehicle.

They were later able to use the ID left at the scene to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Jacob Stewart.

Authorities apprehend Stewart on Sunday and booked him on charges of hit and run, careless operation, driving without a license, driving with no insurance and a seatbelt violation. He also faces multiple drug charges.