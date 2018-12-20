Police arrest man who allegedly tried to rob bank, Zaxby's restaurant

ZACHARY - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to hold up a bank and a fried chicken restaurant last week.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the attempted robberies happened over the course of about three days. Officers say Corey White tried to rob a local Zaxby's at gunpoint Wednesday before trying to hold up the GP Federal Credit Union on Friday.

Police say White failed to get cash in either crime. No injuries were reported.

White will be booked into the parish jail on two counts of attempted armed robbery.