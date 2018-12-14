Police arrest man who allegedly threatened to bomb LSU on social media

BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly made a post on social media overnight claiming he would bomb LSU has been arrested.

According to arrest records, 22-year-old Evan James was taken into custody Friday after he was reported for a threatening post on Instagram.

LSU police say two separate people contacted authorities, pointing them to a post from James' Instagram account around 3 a.m. reading "Im gone to bomb LSU tmr I don't love life any more they just bad ppl they just bad ppl." The photo included with the post suggested that the it may have been made while James was inside the LSU Student Union.

An LSU spokesperson says James was never enrolled at the university. His charges suggest no actual explosive device was found.

Police apprehended James on Friday and booked him on one count of communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property. James' booking photo was not immediately available.