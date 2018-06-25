79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man suspected of cutting off wife's arm

35 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 6:32 AM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NYPD NEWS

NEW YORK (AP) - Police have arrested a man suspected of cutting off his pregnant wife's arm during a dispute in Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department says the 35-year-old man was arrested near Niagara Falls late Saturday night. He is facing a charge of first-degree assault. Police say the man severed the 35-year-old woman's right arm just above the elbow in the attack in Sunset Park on Thursday afternoon.

She also lost two fingers from her other hand. The woman was hospitalized, and officials say her arm has been successfully reattached.

Police say the woman and the baby she's carrying are in stable condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days