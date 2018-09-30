Police arrest man in burglary and attempted murder

BATON ROUGE- Police arrest a man in allegedly attempting to rob three people at gunpoint in a parking lot.

According to arrest records, 21- year old Kemond Dennis was arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder Friday night.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 14121 Azalea Park Avenue near Old Hammond. According to police Dennis approached three Hispanic males in the parking lot with a gun demanding their money.

The first victim gave Dennis his wallet; then when Dennis went to point the gun at the second victim, he was tackled to the ground by the three men.

According to a release, while the three wrestled Dennis to the ground, he fired multiple gunshots, but no one was injured.

The victims then threw the weapon on the ground and tied Dennis's hands behind his back with a belt until authorities arrived.

Police later learned that the weapon Dennis used was stolen and that he was on parole for simple burglary.

Kemond Dennis was booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.