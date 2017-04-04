74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police arrest man for killing woman on busy Atlanta street

1 hour 18 minutes 41 seconds ago April 04, 2017 Apr 4, 2017 Tuesday, April 04 2017 April 04, 2017 7:31 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AJC.com

ATLANTA - Authorities have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a woman on a busy Midtown Atlanta street.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 39-year-old Raylon Browning, of Roswell, is accused of shooting 40-year-old Trinh Huynh just before 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection. Huynh was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Huynh lived about a block from where she was shot and worked as an attorney.

Atlanta police Lt. Ricardo Vazquez says investigators haven't determined if Huynh and Browning knew each other, but they do believe Huynh was targeted and being followed by Browning.

Browning was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

