Police arrest man after drugs, malnourished dogs found

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested after officers found several drugs and five malnourished dogs at his home.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 42-year-old Rodrigus Holmes on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, felon in possession of a firearm and animal cruelty.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Holmes' residence on May 25 around 9:30 a.m. to find Holmes in his driveway. During the search detectives found one gram of crack cocaine, marijuana, codeine, 8 grams of marijuana one .40 caliber pistol, one .45 pistol and two digital scales.

Detectives also found five malnourished dogs in the back yard of the home. Arrest documents note the dogs were also injured and did not have any water nearby. Animal Control arrived on scene and confirmed the dogs' conditions were not acceptable.

Arrest documents note that Holmes was on probation at the time of his arrest for possession with intent to distribute marijuana in September 2007.