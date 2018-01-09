Police arrest man accused of trying to kidnap child in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX- Police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a pre-teen child.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the victim was taking out the trash Friday night in the 600 block of Locust Street when a man walked up wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Zeringue Jr., asked the victim if their father was home. Zeringue then grabbed the victim.

According to the release, the victim was able to scream and get away as Zeringue fled on foot between houses in the area.

Officers searched the area and located Zeringue in the 500 block of Olive Street. Zeringue did not comply with officers commands and kept one hand concealed, claiming officials were harassing him.

Zeringue eventually removed his hand and threw an object a good distance away.

While searching the area for the object thrown by Zeringue, a witness told authorities she heard a noise on her roof as officers were yelling for Zeringue to get on the ground. Officers located a flashlight in the gutter of the home. Inside the flashlight, officers found approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine.

Zeringue is charged with attempted simple kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer. He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $30,500 bond.