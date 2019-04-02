64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man accused of stealing cigarettes from Baton Rouge store

3 hours 42 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 April 02, 2019 10:08 AM April 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing from an area convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Jireh Wyre was taken into custody near a location at College Drive and Bennington Avenue. Police were seen in the area before 4:30 a.m. Along with being accused of taking cigarettes, authorities say Wyre had warrants out for his arrest. 

No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days