Police arrest man accused of robbing two businesses in same block

January 01, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for robbing two businesses in December.

WWL-TV reports that 32-year-old Ken Avant was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 15 armed robbery of a nail salon and Dec. 18 armed robbery of a Subway restaurant. Authorities say both businesses are in the same 3600 block of Macarthur Boulevard.

Avant was arrested Thursday and booked on two counts of armed robbery.

