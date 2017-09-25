Police arrest man accused of attacking woman, children outside home

THIBODAUX - On Monday, police announced the arrest of a man accused of attacking a woman and her children outside of their home.

On September 16, authorities say that Omar Harvey punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on an ice machine. The hit to the head, knocked the woman unconscious as well as injuring her tailbone.

Harvey then allegedly struck one of the victim’s preteen children in the face, also knocking them down. Officers at the scene said they observed blood on the child’s face as well as swelling.

Police said Harvey and the woman once had a relationship but it had recently ended. Harvey had apparently gone to the victim’s house to drop off some belongs when an argument broke out. Authorities say Harvey tried get back together with the woman, but she refused.

The woman and her children were outside of her home waiting for a ride, when one of the children warned her to run because Harvey was around the corner. Police say that's when the assault occurred.

Harvey was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, second-degree battery and two counts of cruelty to juveniles with force or violence and violation of parole.