Police arrest Kavanaugh's Senate protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) - Capitol Police have begun arresting about 300 protesters who staged a sit-in on the floor of a Senate office building's atrium.

They're demonstrating against the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

At a signal from organizers, the group began holding up signs and chanting. Others who were watching on upper floors unfurled banners that said "we believe Christine Ford."

She's the California college professor who testified last week at a Senate hearing that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh also testified and denied the allegations.

As police started to empty the Senate office building's atrium, those protesters willing to be arrested sat down and began loudly chanting. Police have surrounded the protesters and are leading them off a few at a time wearing plastic cuffs.