Police arrest accused drunk driver who crashed truck into Baker home

Monday, December 31 2018
BAKER - Police have arrested a man who was behind the wheel of a truck that rammed into a home in a Baker neighborhood Monday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Whitehead Street. Baker police say a breathalyzer test revealed the driver, identified as Derrick Walker, was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Walker allegedly had a .152 BAC, nearly double the legal driving limit.     

Officials say the home sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

Walker will be booked on charges of DWI, reckless operation, open container violation and damage to property.

