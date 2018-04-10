63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest 12-year-old boy walking with loaded AR-15

4 hours 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 6:07 AM April 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Philadelphia Police Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Police said Monday that the arrest happened during the weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun also was arrested.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns. The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and corruption of a minor. No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.

The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days