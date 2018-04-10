63°
Police arrest 12-year-old boy walking with loaded AR-15
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.
Police said Monday that the arrest happened during the weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun also was arrested.
The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns. The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and corruption of a minor. No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.
The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.
