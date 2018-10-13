70°
Police are searching for the person that put googly eyes on a Georgia monument

Saturday, October 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: People.com

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia city is searching for a vandal who put googly eyes on a historic monument.
 
A post on the City of Savannah Government Facebook page asks: "Who did this?! ... It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime."
 
Police spokeswoman Keturah Greene says police are investigating the incident involving the Nathanael Greene Monument, which was reported Thursday.
 
Greene was a major general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, and is buried in Johnson Square near his monument.
 
The Savannah Morning News reports criminal trespass is a misdemeanor offense in Georgia. However, if the damage is more than $500, it's a felony called criminal damage to property.
 

