Police: Anti-government extremist arrested in Louisiana, illegal rifle seized

LORANGER - Authorities say they raided the "fortified compound" of an anti-government extremist in Tangipahoa Parish last week.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the raid which stemmed from the Friday arrest of Phillip Guidry. Police say Guidry is a fugitive out of Missouri, a convicted felon and a domestic, anti-government extremist.

The raid of Guidry's fortified Loranger home, which involved state police, Ponchatoula police and the ATF, led to the seizure of "an array of firearms", including what police believe to be an illegally-owned, fully-automatic rifle.

Guidry was arrested in Robert and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on the weapon charges out of Missouri pending further investigation by local, state, and federal authorities.