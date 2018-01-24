41°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor.
Police in South Carolina say officers were called to the Spartanburg eatery Monday, where a supervisor reported telling the worker to "stop being a crybaby" - just before being beaned with the food-filled projectile.
A police report says the supervisor had turned away when melted cheese from the airborne burrito splattered her left arm, side and leg. Gooey stuff also "made a mess of the entire kitchen," police say.
Police say the worker didn't stop there, adding they were told he took off his headset, broke it on his knee and "stormed out."
No arrests have been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Matherne's Market, more student housing coming to LSU's campus
-
EBR Parish joins legal fight against opioids
-
Century-old Baton Rouge business featured in National Geographic Magazine
-
Livingston Parish teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest in underage sex...
-
Woman accused of contractor fraud was paid over $100k for flood renovations