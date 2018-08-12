Police and preachers are partnering to fight crime

BATON ROUGE - Reverend Lynwood Spell lead a prayer, on a street corner in Baton Rouge, he says it's a new anti-crime effort called, Prayer Patrol

"We're trying to change hearts and souls," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

Chief Paul is leading this new effort to go after criminals he says, it's community outreach. The march will include police officers and preachers who will march and pray.

"We're going to try to touch the hearts and minds of individuals to see if we can turn this culture of violence around here in the city of Baton Rouge," said Paul.

The marchers stopped and prayed at four specific locations. Each is where someone lost their life including North 47th Street, where 56-year-old James Young was killed.

Many widows joined in on the march remembering their painful losses.

"It brings back a lot of memories. And it really hurts the way it happened," said young's widow Eraina Thomas.

She lost her loved one in May when he was trying to break up a gunfight.

"The gun violence just stop. We just need to take back our community, our family, friends, and loved ones" said Thomas.

Incidents just like this are the reason The Prayer Patrol has the hopes of sending a strong message. Paul says they're trying to save souls while the police are trying to save minds.

"They need a change of heart and the only 2-institutions that I know that are in the heart business," Paul said.