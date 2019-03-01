61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Alabama man tried to blow up mom with propane

1 hour 3 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 March 01, 2019 8:30 AM March 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WAAY

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man is jailed on charges of trying to blow up his mother using a propane tank in a booby-trapped storage shed.
 
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets a woman called police saying she was worried her son was both on drugs and storing propane in a shed.
 
Harnen says an officer went to the home and a small explosion occurred when the officer and the man's mother entered the building. Harnen says a small device was supposed to explode and ignite the propane, but the gas wasn't turned on. No one was hurt.

Records show 45-year-old Roger Dale Johnson of Woodville is charged with attempted assault and possession of a destructive device.
 
It's unclear whether Johnson has an attorney.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days