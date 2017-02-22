Police: About 20 fires set at Dakota Access camp

64°
Source: Associated Press
BISMARK, N.D. - Authorities in North Dakota say Dakota Access pipeline protesters set about 20 fires on the day their longstanding camp was scheduled for closure.
    
They say at least two explosions resulted. A 7-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital to be treated for burns.
    
Police say they arrested about 10 people in a confrontation outside the camp. They earlier said nine people were arrested.
    
Officers did not move into the camp to make arrests despite a 2 p.m. deadline that had been set to close the camp ahead of potential spring flooding.
    
Many other protesters left the camp voluntarily earlier in the day. Officials had arranged buses to take them to a travel assistance center in Bismarck, but they say only four people accepted that offer.

