Police: $900,000 in narcotics seized in I-10 drug bust

LAFAYETTE - Police hit the jackpot during a traffic stop in Lafayette late Monday night, netting nearly $1 Million in illegal drugs.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers made the find during a traffic stop on I-10 around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers aided by K-9's were able to recover six pounds of methamphetamine, about 3 pounds of marijuana and nearly 960 ounces of Promethazine.

Police say the drugs have a street value of approximately $912,660 in total.

Multiple arrests were made, but authorities did not release the identities of those who were apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing.