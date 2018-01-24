41°
Police: $900,000 in narcotics seized in I-10 drug bust
LAFAYETTE - Police hit the jackpot during a traffic stop in Lafayette late Monday night, netting nearly $1 Million in illegal drugs.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers made the find during a traffic stop on I-10 around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers aided by K-9's were able to recover six pounds of methamphetamine, about 3 pounds of marijuana and nearly 960 ounces of Promethazine.
Police say the drugs have a street value of approximately $912,660 in total.
Multiple arrests were made, but authorities did not release the identities of those who were apprehended.
The investigation is ongoing.
