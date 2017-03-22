69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 83-year-old checks out of N.Y. hospital, steals ambulance

19 minutes 50 seconds ago March 22, 2017 Mar 22, 2017 Wednesday, March 22 2017 March 22, 2017 9:04 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The New York Post

EAST MEADOW - Authorities on Long Island say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance.

Police say Donald Winkler, of Merrick, was upset with the quality of care he was receiving and checked himself out of Nassau University Medical Center around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Winkler then stole an ambulance from the hospital parking lot that had the keys in the ignition.

Police say they later found the man at a nearby 7-Eleven. Investigators say he admitted to taking the ambulance.

Winkler was arrested, taken back to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Bail was set at $3,000 at a bedside arraignment.

Winkler is charged with second-degree grand larceny. He is represented by Legal Aid, which does not comment on pending cases.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days