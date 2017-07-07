Police: 73-year-old man brutally beaten during road rage attack in Slidell

Image (left to right): Brett McCareny, Adonis Young

SLIDELL – A 73-year-old man was brutally beaten in road rage incident in Slidell on Thursday, police say.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers responded to a call on July 6 around noon about a fight near the intersection of Reine Avenue and Old Spanish Trail. The caller told police that two young men were beating an older man, who was still inside of his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Brett McCraney and 26-year-old Adonis Young hiding in a nearby house, the department says. The 73-year-old man was disoriented and was located a short distance away with severe injuries.

McCraney told officers that he and Young were walking across the street when the 73-year-old man almost hit them with his car. The two started yelling at the man and the man pulled over on the side of the road, which McCraney and Young took as a sign of aggression, police say.

McCraney told officers he "felt like he had to defend his territory" and "show his what was up." McCraney beat the man as he was still seated in his vehicle. Young then went to the passenger-side of the vehicle, opened the door and also beat the man, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The 73-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, however due to his several facial injuries, he was then transported to another hospital to be treated. The police department says that the 73-year-old man was not able to remember any of the details involving the incident.

McCraney and Young were both charged with disturbing the peace and second degree battery. According to police, more charges could follow and due to the age of the victim, the two could face enhanced penalties.