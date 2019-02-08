54°
Police: 7 injured when horse carriage overturns in Savannah

Friday, February 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WSAV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a horse-drawn carriage has overturned in Savannah, injuring all seven aboard.

News outlets report the carriage wreck happened Friday in Savannah's downtown historic district. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson told the Savannah Morning News the carriage driver and six passengers were injured. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Historic Savannah Carriage Tours owner John Carr told WTOC-TV the horse pulling the passengers became frightened when a tree limb being cut by workers fell nearby. He says a motorist who thought the horse was running out of control pulled in front of the carriage, which hit a curb and tipped onto its side.

Carr says the horse was doing "fine and back in the barn."

Savannah police are investigating.

