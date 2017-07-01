Police: 5-year-old dead after shooting self in Mississippi

Photo: Google Maps

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 5-year-old boy.

Cmdr. Tyree Jones says officials are investigating how the child, identified as Jayden Pempleton, got shot.

Jones tells WLBT-TV the child was taken Saturday to Batson Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities were called to a home in Jackson around 10:55 a.m.

Jones says it appears the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Officials say preliminary findings show the child was shot accidentally.

Jones says officials do not expect charges to be filed against anyone at this time.

No further details were immediately available.