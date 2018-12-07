54°
Police: 41 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

4 hours 8 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 December 07, 2018 5:19 AM December 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Monroe News Star

MONROE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a trooper found more than 41 pounds of marijuana in a truck during a traffic stop.
 
The News-Star reported Thursday that 31-year-old Xavier Jenkins has been arrested on charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. An arrest report says a trooper saw Jenkins cross a highway's center line several times and conducted a traffic stop.
 
It says the trooper smelled marijuana and attempted to detain Jenkins, who fled and was stunned with a stun gun before being taken into custody. It says Jenkins told the trooper he fled because he had 7 grams of marijuana on him. A police dog then alerted troopers to nearly 42 pounds of marijuana locked in boxes in Jenkins' car.
 
It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

