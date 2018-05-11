81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 4-year-old boy shot to death in Shreveport

3 hours 44 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 May 11, 2018 6:34 AM May 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police in Shreveport say a 4-year-old boy has been shot to death.

KSLA-TV reports that the shooting happened late Thursday night.

Police say they received a call around 11:15 p.m. from a woman who told them she was in front of the police station. She told them she had a young child in her car who had been shot.

A police report indicates the child suffered a gunshot wound to the head after a gunman in another vehicle fired into the victim's car. The woman then drove to the police station.

No arrests were announced overnight, and few other details were available early Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days