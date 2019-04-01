Police: 4 killed in North Dakota office building

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota authorities say four people were found dead inside a property management company in Mandan and police are looking for a suspect.

Mandan police say they have not yet identified the deceased but the victims were three men and one woman. Authorities are not saying how they were killed.

The company, RJR Maintenance and Management, is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

RJR's website identified it as a family-owned property management company that has been handling commercial and residential properties in Bismarck and Mandan for more than 20 years. Its services include collecting rent for landlords, paying mortgages, re-renting apartments, building and grounds maintenance, lawn care, and snow removal. It also rents out storage units.

A "Meet Our Team" feature on the website pictured 22 employees.