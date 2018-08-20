Police: 38 arrested in massive crackdown in central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA - More than three dozen people were arrested in a span of two days as part of a crackdown in central Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, the operation ran Thursday and Friday and encompassed Avoyelles, LaSalle, Rapides and Winn Parishes. The objective was to serve fugitive warrants and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Officials say 38 individuals were arrested and various illegal drugs and firearms were seized.

A number of agencies were involved, including Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office.

You can find a complete list of those arrested below.