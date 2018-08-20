88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 38 arrested in massive crackdown in central Louisiana

1 hour 27 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 August 20, 2018 2:16 PM August 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALEXANDRIA - More than three dozen people were arrested in a span of two days as part of a crackdown in central Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, the operation ran Thursday and Friday and encompassed Avoyelles, LaSalle, Rapides and Winn Parishes. The objective was to serve fugitive warrants and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Officials say 38 individuals were arrested and various illegal drugs and firearms were seized.

A number of agencies were involved, including Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office.

You can find a complete list of those arrested below.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days