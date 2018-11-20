Police: 3-year-old kidnapped by birth mother in New Orleans

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a 3-year-old girl over the weekend.

According to WWL, Melanie Edwards was taken from a home in the 3400 block of Audubon Court in Louisiana on Saturday. Police believe 26-year-old Kellie Edwards Diggs, the girl's birth mother, had been granted visitation by the child's legal guardian over the weekend.

However, Diggs did not bring the girl home on Sunday as agreed upon and has not been seen since. Police say Diggs has no custodial rights over the child.

Diggs is now wanted for interference with the custody of a child. No picture of her was immediately made available.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ or Diggs’ whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.