89°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 24-year-old killed in early morning crash in Assumption Parish
BELLE ROSE - Police are investigating after a Houma man died in a crash on LA 69 early Thursday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, 24-year-old Hendrix Stevenson was killed in the single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m.. Investigators believe Stevenson was traveling on LA 69 just north of LA 70 when his vehicle ran off the roadway at a curve and crashed into a tree.
Police say Stevenson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Protect Your Pumpkins': BRG launches festive breast cancer awarness campaign
-
Bus driver in trouble after yelling profanity at students on bus
-
Deputy pushes woman home after broken down wheelchair leaves her stranded
-
Woman suspected in deadly poisoning indicted for murder in East Baton Rouge
-
Dos Equis promises free beer for fans of winning team amid Les...